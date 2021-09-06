Illegal water connections disabled

The team formed by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to detect the meter-bypassed water connections, recently detected 1,436 such connections from CE East Zone and 2,388 connections from CE West Zone. The consumers have been penalised.

BWSSB in a release said legal action would be initiated against consumers who draw meter-bypassed connections which is illegal. The team, which noticed difference in the water consumption of consumers based on their monthly average, inspected the lines during the supply hours, and the illegal connections were disabled, the release said.