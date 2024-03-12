March 12, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Among various other woes, those living in residential areas of Bengaluru are grappling with the problem of illegal suction pumps attached to pipelines of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

According to some residents, many houses and commercial establishments located on arterial roads use suction pumps to draw more water, which results in very little or no water reaching the remaining residents.

Sharath Babu, a resident of Rajajinagar, alleged that the tanks in his home had become dry. “Not just my house, but all the houses in my lane are suffering because people who own property on arterial roads are using suction pumps,” he alleged. Mr. Babu said that the closure of the vigilance wing in BWSSB has allowed such activities to go on unchecked.

In an email to Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, Mr. Babu alleged that the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has expressed his helplessness when it comes to this matter.

H.E. Chandrashekar, secretary, Federation of HSR Layout Residents’ Welfare Association, also approached the BWSSB Chairman with a similar complaint. “As many people are installing suction pumps, residents living in high ridge areas are not getting any Cauvery water through BWSSB pipes,” he said.

He explained why many people are resorting to such illegal measures. “It is because there is no water pressure in the pipes. If BWSSB maintains the regular water pressure, then everyone, including those living in high ridge areas, will get adequate water,” he said.

He also said that filling and supplying water from a tank built on 31st main road in their locality, which has been empty for 20 years, could help the layout in such an hour of crisis.

A tenant, who lives in HSR Layout 6th phase, said, “There is no way to get Cauvery water if not for these suction pumps. Everyone in my area, including my landlord, uses suction pumps. We get Cauvery water only once a week. Due to decreased pressure, we will hardly get anything for our houses without suction pumps.”

Action against people using suction pumps from March 15

BWSSB will be taking action against use of suction pumps, Mr. Manohar told The Hindu. “The water pressure in pipes has decreased due to people tampering with the system by using suction pumps. From March 15, we will take action and remove such pumps while also penalising the guilty persons,” he said.

