Illegal hoardings: Zonal JCs, CEs to pay ₹50,000 for failure to implement HC order

August 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Zonal Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers will have to pay ₹50,000 to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if they fail to remove illegal hoardings and flexes in city, which will then be deposited in the High Court (HC), said a BBMP order.

The HC earlier this month directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future.

The BBMP order has no clarity on whether officials have to pay ₹50,000 each or pool it. The BBMP has to submit a report to the HC on Wednesday after implementing the order. The BBMP order said Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of the zones will be made responsible for removal.

