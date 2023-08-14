ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal hoardings: Zonal JCs, CEs to pay ₹50,000 for failure to implement HC order

August 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The HC had directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru

Zonal Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers will have to pay ₹50,000 to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if they fail to remove illegal hoardings and flexes in city, which will then be deposited in the High Court (HC), said a BBMP order.

The HC earlier this month directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future.

The BBMP order has no clarity on whether officials have to pay ₹50,000 each or pool it. The BBMP has to submit a report to the HC on Wednesday after implementing the order. The BBMP order said Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of the zones will be made responsible for removal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US