GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal hoardings: Karnataka High Court suo motu initiates contempt proceeding against heads of BBMP and police

It says unabated installation of illegal hoardings amounts to ‘brazen violation’ of the orders passed by the court

Published - July 13, 2024 06:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The structure used to put up a hoarding being removed after it collapsed, in Bengaluru.

The structure used to put up a hoarding being removed after it collapsed, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

Observing that the authorities have not cared to implement the court’s orders to prevent unauthorised hoardings, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday (July 12) suo motu initiated proceeding against Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the City Police Commissioner and asked them to explain why action should not be initiated against them for wilfully disobeying court’s orders.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while suo motu, taking cognisance of a report published in a newspaper on the continuing menace of illegal hoardings and injury caused to a senior citizen as a flex had fallen on him when he was travelling on his two-wheeler last week.

Despite court orders

Pointing out that the news report, which states that the authorities removed more than six lakh illegal hoardings, depicts “a sorry state of affairs despite the court passing several orders to prevent the erection of hoardings illegally”, the Bench said the unabated installation of illegal hoardings amounts to “brazen violation” of the orders passed by the court.

From the fact that lakhs of illegal hoardings were to be removed by the authorities, it is apparent that scant disregard has been shown for implementing the orders of the court, the Bench said, while observing that “it cannot be said that the authorities were unaware of the orders passed by the court since 2017 in the pending PIL petitions on the issue of illegal hoardings.”

Notices to be served

Terming the conduct on the part of BBMP’s Chief Commissioner and the City Police Commissioner as “a contumacious act”, the Bench ordered the issue of notice asking them to state why action should not be initiated against them under the Contempt of Courts Act. While adjourning further hearing till July 26, the Bench also ordered the issue of notice to the State government.

Related Topics

bengaluru / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.