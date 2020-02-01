Illegal flexes for birthday of MLA’s son

The civic body has registered a police complaint after banners and flexes were allegedly put up on Friday for the birthday celebrations of Mohammed Nalapad, son of Shantinagar MLA N.A. Haris.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned flexes, banners and hoardings.

However, banners were put up in parts of Shantinagar and also Jogupalya, which is Mayor M. Goutham Kumar’s ward.

Based on a complaint filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the Indiranagar police on Friday registered a case against Rama Nayak, a supporter of Nalapad. “For the celebrations, a pandal had been erected in a BBMP ground in Halasuru for a cultural programme, but initially, without the necessary permissions,” said a civic official.

BBMP officers claimed they were not allowed to remove the flexes.

“When we questioned them about flexes and setting up a pandal in a BBMP ground without prior permission, supporters of Nalapad quarrelled with us and continued their work despite our opposition. We were not allowed to pull down the flexes,” a BBMP official said. Later, they got permission to set up a pendal and organise cultural programmes from an official of Shantinagar.

Revenue officials of the BBMP filed a complaint at Indiranagar police station under Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act 1981, Section 3.

“They prevented us from discharging our duty. Moreover, they did not have permission from any department, be it Bescom or the BBMP,” a revenue official of the BBMP said.