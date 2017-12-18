Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held with Aadhaar cards

Officials of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), with the help of the Bellandur police, arrested seven persons, including six Bangladeshi nationals, who had obtained Aadhaar cards by forging documents to secure jobs in IT firms in and around Whitefield.

The police have also arrested Syed Saifulla, a resident of N.S. Palya in BTM Layout, who helped the immigrants get the Aadhaar card for ₹500 each. Based on his claim, police have also booked Dr. H.C. Lokesh, who works in a primary health centre in Bommasandra and attested the documents of the accused to help them get the ID cards.

Investigations revealed that Rubiulla, 23, Riyad Khan, 25, Mohammed Khokon, 20, Ohidulla, 29, Mohammed Kalam, 34, and Zakir Hussain, 28, are from Murel Ganj Thana in Bangladesh. They claim to have reached Bengaluru via Kolkata a few years ago, a senior police officer said.

They were living in Iblur and Marathahalli labour colony in makeshift huts and had been making a living by doing odd jobs.

Last year, they got in touch with Saifulla, who helped them get Aadhaar cards with the help of Dr. Lokesh, who signed forged documents of residence proof. Using the Aadhaar cards, the accused began to work in IT firms as housekeeping staff until they were arrested on Sunday.

Police are verifying the claim of Saifulla that he had got such documents for as many as 50 people.

The racket came to light when officials of UIDAI, following a tip off, checked the residential addressed and found them to be fake.

Based on a complaint filed by Ashok Lenin, deputy director of UIDAI, the Marathahalli police took up a case on Friday and nabbed the seven persons. Later, they arrested Saifulla and Dr. Lokesh. They were booked under various sections of the IPC, IT Act, Aadhaar Act and also under Section 149(a) (b) of the Foreign Act.