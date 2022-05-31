IKEA to open store in Bengaluru on June 22
The store is located in the northern suburbs of Bengaluru, close to the Nagasandra metro station
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, will open its store in Bengaluru on June 22. The store is located at Nagasandra, in the northern suburbs, and would be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.
The 460,000 sq ft IKEA store at Nagasandra would feature over 7,000 furnishing products. The store would have a children’s play area, ‘Småland’, along with a 1,000-seat restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.
Anje Heim, IKEA India, Market Manager, said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life.”
Ingka Group-owned IKEA launched its e-commerce delivery channel in Bengaluru in 2021.
