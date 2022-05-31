Bengaluru

IKEA to open store in Bengaluru on June 22

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA’s first store in Bengaluru is next to Nagasandra metro station.

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA’s first store in Bengaluru is next to Nagasandra metro station.

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, will open its store in Bengaluru on June 22. The store is located at Nagasandra, in the northern suburbs, and would be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.

The 460,000 sq ft IKEA store at Nagasandra would feature over 7,000 furnishing products. The store would have a children’s play area, ‘Småland’, along with a 1,000-seat restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.

Anje Heim, IKEA India, Market Manager, said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life.”

Ingka Group-owned IKEA launched its e-commerce delivery channel in Bengaluru in 2021.

Video | Welcome to our School on Wheels


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Video | BooksHopping in Bengaluru
Video | Welcome to our School on Wheels
Video | What is QUAD fellowship & who can apply
Video | Chemical-free mango from the farm to your doorstep
Video | Bengaluru’s beloved Big Banyan Tree hurt by heavy rains
Bengaluru police step in to help after stray dog found assaulted
Revamped Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru to reopen within three months 
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2022 2:22:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ikea-to-open-store-in-bengaluru-on-june-22/article65479567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY