IISc. team comes up with robotic arm controlled by gaze

In an invention that could help people with Severe Speech and Motor Impairment (SSMI) ‒ a condition caused by disorders like cerebral palsy in which the patient finds it difficult to physically operate computer devices ‒ a research team has come up with eye gaze-controlled computer interfaces.
The team at the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM), Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), has designed a robotic arm that can be manipulated by eye movement using a computer interface. The interface is through a webcam and a computer, unlike other eye gaze-tracking devices that use head-mounted systems, an IISc. release said.
The team worked with students who have SSMI at Vidya Sagar, an institution for individuals with disabilities in Chennai.
“Many of these students (with cerebral palsy) are not able to precisely focus on a single point in their visual field, due to uncontrolled gaze movement. They are also not comfortable looking at all portions of the visual field equally,” project lead Pradipta Biswas, Assistant Professor at CPDM was quoted as saying in the release.
The team used computer vision and machine learning algorithms to analyse live feed of facial video from the users, and coupled this with an Augmented Reality application to allow the user to use a robotic arm for tasks like picking up and dropping objects, and placing them where they desire.
With this, users can perform mechanical tasks, such as independently work on handicraft, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath