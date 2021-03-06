IISc. students seek better medical emergency response

Two days after the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) announced the death of two students, one of whom had reportedly collapsed on campus, a section of students boycotted the condolence meeting held by the institute. They claimed to be unhappy with the administration’s emergency response after 31-year-old M.Tech student Rahul Pratap Singh collapsed while playing football earlier this week.
On Friday, they held a meeting on campus to discuss the issue. Prior to that, they met the administration, who responded ‘positively’, students said on condition of anonymity.
Sources shared a communication from the institute – the veracity of which was not confirmed by IISc. authorities – which indicated measures taken for smooth operation of the health centre, including the availability of a night duty doctor.
There was no response from the IISc. administration to calls and mails from The Hindu at the time of going to print.
