IISc. students seek better medical emergency response

A 31-year-old M.Tech student collapsed while playing football, and later died

Two days after the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) announced the death of two students, one of whom had reportedly collapsed on campus, a section of students boycotted the condolence meeting held by the institute. They claimed to be unhappy with the administration’s emergency response after 31-year-old M.Tech student Rahul Pratap Singh collapsed while playing football earlier this week.

On Friday, they held a meeting on campus to discuss the issue. Prior to that, they met the administration, who responded ‘positively’, students said on condition of anonymity.

Sources shared a communication from the institute – the veracity of which was not confirmed by IISc. authorities – which indicated measures taken for smooth operation of the health centre, including the availability of a night duty doctor.

There was no response from the IISc. administration to calls and mails from The Hindu at the time of going to print.