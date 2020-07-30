IISc. students and faculty worried

30 July 2020 21:48 IST

Students and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) are reportedly worried after hearing that several people at the institute tested positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of days, said sources.

Many students, who had returned to the campus in June, want the institute to issue directions asking students to stop returning to the hostel and the campus so that the number of cases can be curtailed. The Health Centre, which was closed on Wednesday, has now been reopened.

“We want the institute to improve their contact tracing methods so that primary and secondary contacts are quickly quarantined,” said one student.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan is scheduled to assume office as IISc. director on August 1 following the superannuation of the incumbent Anurag Kumar. Mr. Kumar was not reachable for comment.