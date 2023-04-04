ADVERTISEMENT

IISc signs MoU to collaborate in water, wastewater transport and treatment

April 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Gitam University, and Water Technology Centre - Water and Effluent Treatment (WET IC) Division of L&T have entered into a partnership to collaborate in areas such as water and wastewater transport and treatment among others.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently, and the three organisations will collaborate in areas such as water and wastewater transport and treatment, hydrology, AI and ML interventions in water and wastewater treatment, and environmental protection.

The partnership will focus on developing innovative and sustainable solutions to address India’s challenges in these critical areas, said IISc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“IISc is pleased to collaborate with Gitam University and L&T’s Water Technology Centre, WET IC, to advance India-relevant R&D. This partnership will enable us to leverage our collective expertise and resources to develop cutting-edge solutions that can address pressing challenges facing our country,” IISc Director Prof. Rangarajan said.

This MoU signing marks a significant milestone in advancing India-relevant R&D in water-related areas through collaboration between academia and industry, the institute added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US