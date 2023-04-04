HamberMenu
IISc signs MoU to collaborate in water, wastewater transport and treatment

April 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Gitam University, and Water Technology Centre - Water and Effluent Treatment (WET IC) Division of L&T have entered into a partnership to collaborate in areas such as water and wastewater transport and treatment among others.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently, and the three organisations will collaborate in areas such as water and wastewater transport and treatment, hydrology, AI and ML interventions in water and wastewater treatment, and environmental protection.

The partnership will focus on developing innovative and sustainable solutions to address India’s challenges in these critical areas, said IISc.

“IISc is pleased to collaborate with Gitam University and L&T’s Water Technology Centre, WET IC, to advance India-relevant R&D. This partnership will enable us to leverage our collective expertise and resources to develop cutting-edge solutions that can address pressing challenges facing our country,” IISc Director Prof. Rangarajan said.

This MoU signing marks a significant milestone in advancing India-relevant R&D in water-related areas through collaboration between academia and industry, the institute added.

