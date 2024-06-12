GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IISc partners with University of Surrey to drive innovation in semiconductor technology and medical research

Published - June 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Science building in Bengaluru.

The Indian Institute of Science building in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and University of Surrey have partnered to drive innovation in semiconductor technology and medical research.

Both universities will now explore opportunities in semiconductor new materials, design, and device fabrication, among other areas of mutual interest.

The MoU will also see the two institutions collaborate in advanced biosensors and medical sciences – with a particular focus on human health and veterinary medicine.

Professor Paul Townsend, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Surrey said, “Recent history has shown the critically important links between human and animal health and wellbeing. The IISc shares both our ‘One Health, One Medicine’ ethos and our determination to improve human and animal health using innovative technologies. I look forward to working with our Indian colleagues on the innovations needed to build sustainable and healthy futures.”

The collaboration between IISc and Surrey is supported by the Karnataka State Government.

During a meeting with University of Surrey representatives this week, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “I am pleased to support this MoU between IISc Bangalore and the University of Surrey. To meet the challenges of the future, it will be vital to work across borders and leverage the strengths of international partners. IISc and Surrey have exciting plans to collaborate in strategic areas such as semiconductors and medical technologies, which are key priorities for the state of Karnataka. I congratulate the universities for their initiative in developing this MoU and look forward to celebrating their future achievements.

