IISc paper examines COVID-19 induced travel changes, strategies and epidemic prevention 

Scientific way of addressing demand, maintaining hygiene and affordability key for public transport

Scientific way of addressing demand, maintaining hygiene and affordability key for public transport

Among the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic as well as subsequent lockdowns has been public transport. As researchers put it, it has brought a significant change in travel patterns and behaviour. A paper by researchers from the Centre for Society and Policy (CSP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) examines the inevitable longer-term impact on transportation behaviour and recommends a scientific way of addressing demand, maintaining hygiene and affordability.

“Public transport has been hard-hit since the outbreak, with dramatic reductions in ridership. The impact has resulted in a decrease of fare-box revenues and brought along additional costs for disinfecting and implementing physical distancing measures. Major transport authorities around the world have reported up to a 95% reduction in users which not only shows the magnitude of the problem we face today but puts the future of these businesses and services in uncertainty,’‘ said the authors, in the paper, ‘Public transport strategy and epidemic prevention framework in the Context of COVID-19,’ published in Transport Policy, an international journal published by Elsevier.

For the study, perceptions of service quality for intercity bus transport are captured from passengers travelling between Bengaluru to other cities/towns/villages such as Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi. The researchers–Naveen B.R., former postdoctoral research fellow and data science professional, and Anjula Gurtoo, chairman and professor from CSP–conducted a literature review of transport service quality, safety, cleanliness and service provision attributes for COVID-19, among other things.

The COVID-19 crisis enabled a reality check of capacity and capability of transport services, especially public transport, in observing unprecedented shocks and addressing the travel needs during highly restricted situations induced by the pandemic, the authors told The Hindu.

“Research studies indicate higher infection cases and deaths of outbreak occurring in those countries and regions where contingency plans and guidelines for transport systems are less. Coordinated efforts become an urgent need, in terms of tools and methods from policy makers, public transport service providers and passengers to mitigate risk of virus or infection spread in the current and future pandemic crisis. Re-designing services, re-allocating resources and re-distributing passenger flows should be part of strategies in tailoring public transport services during a pandemic,” they added.

In India, transport authorities had issued travel restrictions to contain the spread of virus, including modified seating arrangement, social distancing, masks for crew and passengers, hand sanitisation with thermal screening before boarding, recording passengers detail for contact tracing, among others. “Due to safety, health and accessibility issues of public transport induced by COVID, passengers have already been looking for alternative means of transport like private vehicles, cab services, cycling, etc. This situation may exist for some more time till the situation becomes normal like before,” the authors said.

Interventions for RTCs

Given that road transport corporations, at least in Karnataka, are reeling under losses, what sort of interventions should they be looking at? “Transport organisations have incurred huge financial losses worldwide and will take at least six to eight months to get back to the previous demand and supply patterns. For instance, Karnataka transport undertakings alone have incurred a loss of Rs. 16 billion due to the lockdown. Improving the service quality of public transport will motivate people of all the categories - high, middle and low income - to use the services more. Increasing the last mile connectivity will improve the accessibility of public transport to remote areas. Dynamic and real time scheduling of buses with the application of advanced technology will help to manage the demand and frequency appropriately,” the authors said.

They also suggested implementing cargo and parcel services by road transport corporations to generate alternate revenues, providing free and better internet connectivity to help working professionals who have to travel long distances and bringing CNG-enabled buses

Recommendations

Policy recommendations for service involve routes, areas status, recording passenger details, stops, waiting times, sanitisation of the waiting area and bus. Travelling near sealed routes must be avoided to contain the risk of catching viruses, said the researchers.

Bus and waiting area sanitisation help in minimising the risk of virus spread among users. Offering contactless sanitiser dispensers and wash basins with soap dispensers at the platform level could be effective. If possible, wet sanitising wipes must be provided to every traveller with a suggestion to use them before touching anything or gripping anything, especially to high risk passengers.