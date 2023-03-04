IISc opens its gate to public after a three-year break

March 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a three-year hiatus, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) opened the gates of its idyllic campus to the general public with its annual Open Day, which was last held in March 2020.

“This event is held annually with the purpose of enabling people to actually get a feel of the kind of research done at this Centre of Excellence,” said Anand M. Shivapuji, a senior research scientist at the Combustion Gasification and Propulsion Laboratory.

He said that the public was more enthusiastic, and unlike the previous years where they had a more general perspective, this year they were more focused and knew more about the different departments and identified the specific purpose and activities presented by each department. “For example, when they saw our laboratory, they knew that we were demonstrating on green hydrogen. This has been aided by our institution by launching an app through which they have done exhaustive propagation of the information and made people more aware,” he stated.

While talking about how the children at the event asked fundamental questions that made even the scientists think, Dr. Shivapuji said, “Some of the students have lost touch with practical perspectives to the sciences because most of them have had no exposure to the lab environment due to online education during Covid-19. But, some of them who have had a reasonable amount of online classes, along with physical schooling have developed their own understanding of the variety of courses that are available and know exactly the kind of questions they want to ask.”

Similarly, Ritvik, a PhD scholar at the Centre for Earth Sciences said that the kind of questions that the students asked made them realise how much they as scientists have forgotten about science, and made them go back and check what they know.

Dr. Shivapuji also talked about how the institution has grown beyond just fundamental research into translational research. He said that another purpose of the Open Day is to inform parents about the different kinds of opportunities that are possible in the world of sciences. “Most parents think of either medical or engineering when we talk about sciences. Through the Open Day, we want to encourage them to have a more open mind to see if their children want to explore the research field,” he said positively.

Priyanka Chatterji, mother of a class 6 student, said that the opportunity provided by IISc has broadened her knowledge about the sciences. “They let the children interact through participating in the experiments themselves. Exposing children to these kinds of activities at a young age increases their scientific temperament,” she added.

Akhilesh, a class 10 student from Vibgyor High School, who visited the Open Day for the first time, said, “I got a lot of insights into the cutting-edge research that is going on in various scientific disciplines that could be applied to real-life impacts of the sciences.” Akhilesh, who sees himself doing research in Quantum Computation, said that visiting some of the presentations and talking to students doing their research in Computer Science and Applied Physics added to his decision about his future.

Two first-year Information Science students, Rakshitha and Harsha from JSS College Bengaluru, said attending the Open Day gave them a chance to encounter real experiments and see how things actually work in the real world. They were also of the opinion that other colleges must take initiative to organise similar events to show the world what their students are working on in an attempt to make people more interested in the field of research