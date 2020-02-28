IISc open day tomorrow

Bengaluru

28 February 2020 16:02 IST

The gates of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be thrown open to the public on February 29 (Saturday) as it hosts its annual open day to showcase its activities and research to the student community and general public. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free and open to all, the event already has registrations from 900 institutions, some of them from outside the State too, said Rahul Pandit, chairperson, open day 2020, IISc.

He said at a press conference here on Friday the institute has taken steps to make the event a green and sustainable one by not using paper flyers, instead starting an app (IISc open day, available on Google play store).

