IISc. Open Day to be held on February 24

February 04, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) is organising an open day event to showcase its activities to the student community and the public on February 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like previous years, students, science and technology enthusiasts, and the public will have an opportunity to visit the Institute and go around the campus to explore exciting science and technology initiatives and activities of the Institute.

According to the institute, the open day will feature popular lectures, experimental demos, poster presentations, quiz contests, scientific competitions, and exhibitions that will be showcased in various departments and centres.

A children’s zone will offer a special attraction for all the younger students, with a number of science and technology demos on display. Entry to the day is free.

The institute added that the open day is for the IISc. departments to showcase their research activities and that it will be unable to entertain requests from those outside the IISc. to showcase their activities.

The IISc. Director Govindan Rangarajan in a message said: “The institute was established in 1909 owing to the far-sighted vision of philanthropist and industrialist Jamsetji N. Tata, whose birth anniversary falls on March 3, and is celebrated as Founder’s Day. Around the same time, February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect by C.V. Raman, a former Director of IISc. It is in conjunction with these dates that the institute organises open day every year, and throws its doors open to the public, inviting them to experience its activities and facilities first-hand. We welcome you all to visit the campus, to explore, experience and enjoy the wonders of scientific and technological research and innovation at IISc.”

