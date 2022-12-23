IISc. lake symposium in Bengaluru from December 28

December 23, 2022 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lake 2022, the 13th biennial lake symposium organised by the Energy and Wetlands Research Group and Centre for Ecological Sciences of Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), is scheduled between December 28 and 30.

Lake 2022 will focus on ‘Conservation of Wetlands: Ecosystem-based Adaptation of Climate Change’.

According to the organisers, the symposium provides a unique opportunity to increase understanding of the role of ecosystems in sustaining food and water with the challenges faced by these fragile ecosystems.

Role of ecosystem

The forum would demonstrate the vital role of ecosystems for the future of humanity and specifically their relevance towards achieving the new sustainable development goals.

The symposium focuses on 12 objectives, which include assessment of the present status and conservation aspects of ecosystems (terrestrial, aquatic – wetlands, lakes, tanks, ponds, swamps, streams and rivers), presentation by researchers, practitioners, case studies focusing on biodiversity, ecology, present status, threats, conservation measures required, allocation of financial and human resources to conserve and protect ecologically fragile ecosystems, discussion on research gaps and activities to be initiated by researchers to evolve appropriate strategies towards conservation of ecosystems in Western Ghats, application of advanced technologies – big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning techniques for monitoring and sustainable management of ecosystems.

Papers are invited also from researchers, faculty from universities, research scholars, planners, development managers, economists and social scientists, school (class 8-12) and college (UG and PG) students and teachers.

220 papers received so far

Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, convenor, Lake 2022 conference, said that so far 220 scientific papers have been received and that about 50 speakers have confirmed their participation. In addition, students will also talk about their work and proposals.