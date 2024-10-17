IISc hosts 51st annual meeting of Indian Immunology Society

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is hosting the 51st annual meeting of the Indian Immunology Society (IMMUNOCON 2024) which was formally inaugurated on Thursday, October 17.

According to the organisers, the conference is a platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals of the Indian Immunology Society to exchange knowledge, collaborate on research and promote advancement in the immunology field.

“This is the second time IISc is hosting the IMMUNOCON after hosting it in 1993. This conference is being held here after a gap of 31 years in IISc,” said Dipankar Nandi, convener of IMMUNOCON 2024.

More than 800 participants have registered for the event which will also see the participation of 104 speakers.

