GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IISc hosts 51st annual meeting of Indian Immunology Society

More than 800 participants have registered for the event which will also see participation of 104 speakers

Published - October 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is hosting the 51st annual meeting of the Indian Immunology Society (IMMUNOCON 2024) which was formally inaugurated on Thursday, October 17.

According to the organisers, the conference is a platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals of the Indian Immunology Society to exchange knowledge, collaborate on research and promote advancement in the immunology field.

“This is the second time IISc is hosting the IMMUNOCON after hosting it in 1993. This conference is being held here after a gap of 31 years in IISc,” said Dipankar Nandi, convener of IMMUNOCON 2024.

More than 800 participants have registered for the event which will also see the participation of 104 speakers. 

Published - October 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.