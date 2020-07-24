IISc. gets new director

The Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has appointed Govindan Rangarajan as the next director of the institute. He is scheduled to assume office on August 1, following the superannuation of the incumbent Anurag Kumar.

Responding to the appointment, Professor Rangarajan said that it was an honour and privilege to be appointed as the director of IISc. “The institute has a glorious 111-year-old legacy of impactful contribution to science and engineering. I will strive to uphold this tradition and take the institute to even greater heights in the coming years,” he said in a release.

He is currently serving as the chair in the division of Interdisciplinary Research in the IISc. He is also professor in the Department of Mathematics, IISc.

Mr. Kumar said, “It has been an honour for me to serve as the Director of IISc., India’s top-ranked university of science and engineering....I congratulate Prof. Govindan Rangarajan on being appointed as the next Director of IISc., and wish him all success in taking this unique institution to the next level.”