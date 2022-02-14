IISc.-Bengaluru receives its single largest private donation of ₹425 crore

Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru received the donation from Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The premier institute plans to build a 800-bed multi-speciality hospital and PG medical school on its campus

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru has received its single largest private donation of ₹425 crore. The premier science and research institution inked a pathbreaking partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy, who collectively donated the amount.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on February 14, IISc. Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan said IISc. will use the funds to set up a postgraduate medical school along with a multi-speciality 800-bed hospital on its Bengaluru campus.

To be named IISc. Medical School and Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, the project will be in line with global examples of integrating science, engineering and medicine under a single institution.

“The academic centrepiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue a career in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy. They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc.,” he said.

The building of the 800-bed multi-speciality hospital, catering to the clinical training and research activities of the academic programme, has been designed by Ahmedabad-based company Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Work on the project will start in June 2022, and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.

The hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, Prof. Rangarajan said.

According to National Medical Commission norms, students admitted in specific MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes will also be trained in appropriate sections of the hospital along with their classroom and laboratory training. The hospital will also implement advanced digital technologies and solutions, such as integrated Electronic Medical Record systems and a comprehensive telemedicine suite with haptics interfaces, the director explained.

Speaking on behalf of the Bagchis, Ms. Susmita Bagchi said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with IISc. In a country like ours, medical research and delivery cannot be left to the government or the corporate sector alone. With IISc., we find a shared vision. It is an institution with depth, competence, leadership, and capacity to deliver in scale. We are greatly confident of the lasting, beneficial outcome of our donation.”

Ms. Radha Parthasarathy said IISc.’s larger vision to integrate science, engineering, and medicine in one campus is a new concept in India. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate. IISc.’s global reputation and network will attract outstanding talent to create breakthroughs in research and delivery of medicine that must impact the masses,” she said.