GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IISc Bengaluru faculty selected as EMBO global investigator for 2023

Dr. Debasis Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry was selected for his project on enzymatic dispersion of biofilms to combat biofilm-mediated microbial infections

December 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

A member of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) faculty has been selected as one of the 10 European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) Global Investigators in 2023 for his project on enzymatic dispersion of biofilms to combat biofilm-mediated microbial infections.

Dr. Debasis Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry is among the scientists to have been selected to join the EMBO Global Investigator Network, an initiative that enables excellent early-stage group leaders based in Chile, India, Singapore and Taiwan, to access a wide range of collaboration, networking, and training activities.

A serious threat

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by pathogenic microbes is a serious threat to human health. We have been working on reversing antibiotic resistance of pathogenic bacteria. Biofilm is a major line of microbial defense against drugs, and a prime virulence factor for chronic diseases,” Dr. Das told The Hindu.

Biofilm-associated conditions are ubiquitous, manifested as soft tissue infections, and on medical implants.

“Using enzymes, we are preventing biofilm formation and degrading preformed biofilms. We are developing the first-in-kind enzyme-antibiotic combination therapy for the facile treatment of biofilm-associated infections in humans,” Dr. Das said.

His work would benefit millions of people, particularly Indian citizens, who suffer from various biofilm-associated infections, and would improve their day-to-day lives.

“Being selected as one of the EMBO Global Investigators would tremendously help us expedite the work and take our invention to the global stage. The EMBO platform would help us connect with leading scientists worldwide, build a global network, visit state-of-the-art laboratories, and initiate productive collaborations,” he explained.

On neurodegenerative disorders

According to EMBO, the selected scientists explore fundamental research questions relating to neurodegenerative disorders, drug-resistant bacteria, precision immunology, leaf epidermal development, single-cell proteomics, and other fields.

Dr. Das said that EMBO would provide funds to visit other institutions, attend, speak at, and organise scientific meetings, participate in various training programs, and invite members of EMBO’s communities for lectures, and engage in scientific discussions.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / medical research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.