IIMB’s NSRCEL collaborates with Deloitte India

May 07, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

NSRCEL, the incubation hub of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, LLP (Deloitte India). The collaboration is expected to provide NSRCEL with the essential expertise and competencies to navigate the intricate landscape of entrepreneurship.

“Under the collaboration, NSRCEL and Deloitte India will co-create online modules covering vital topics for early-stage businesses. These modules will delve into corporate governance, taxation, entity formation, funding stages and instruments, mergers and acquisitions, and company structure,” said a press release from NSRCEL.

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL, said, “Governance and compliance are critical requirements for start-ups to scale sustainably. Through this impactful collaboration, founders will gain a roadmap to building the governance foundations of their ventures.”

