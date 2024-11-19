 />
IIMB’s international symposium on fintech innovations launched

Published - November 19, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday launched the second edition of its flagship two-day event, the ‘International Symposium on Financial Inclusion, Digital Innovation, and Sustainability’ on its campus.

The event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss how fintech innovations can revolutionise access to financial services, especially for under served communities.

“Financial inclusion in India has been revolutionised by digital innovation, enabling millions to access services that were once out of reach. From the introduction of Aadhaar, which gave 1.3 billion people a digital identity, to the widespread use of AEPS, which allows secure transactions in even the most remote villages, India has set a global example. These advancements have broken down barriers, making banking accessible and empowering under served populations to participate in the financial system like never before,” said Rajesh Bansal, CEO, RBI Innovation Hub.

He also mentioned that the trinity of JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and ULI (Unified Logistics Interface) is playing a major role in shaping India’s fintech ecosystem.

There were also various panel discussions on topics like ‘digitalisation and financial inclusion’ and ‘innovations and business models for sustainability’.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:00 am IST

