IIMB to launch a book showcasing its flora and fauna

A book showcasing the flora and fauna of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be released on September 14. The book titled “Exploring Nature: Flora and Fauna of IIM Bangalore” will be launched at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) Library.

“Published by Altrim Publishers, the book is co-authored by Prof. G. Shainesh from IIMB’s Marketing faculty, Priya Venkatesh, Founder of The Naturalist School, and Karthikeyan S., Chief Naturalist at Jungle Lodges and Resorts,” IIMB said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.