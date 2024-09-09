IIMB to launch a book showcasing its flora and fauna

A book showcasing the flora and fauna of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be released on September 14. The book titled “Exploring Nature: Flora and Fauna of IIM Bangalore” will be launched at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) Library.

“Published by Altrim Publishers, the book is co-authored by Prof. G. Shainesh from IIMB’s Marketing faculty, Priya Venkatesh, Founder of The Naturalist School, and Karthikeyan S., Chief Naturalist at Jungle Lodges and Resorts,” IIMB said in a press release.