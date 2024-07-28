IIMB throws gates open to school students to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) threw its gates open to school students on Sunday for an event aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Youth Udyami,” organised by the students of the Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) and Post Graduate Programme for Enterprise Management (PGPEM), brought together aspiring young entrepreneurs. A release said the event received over 300 registrations, out of which 50 students from various schools across Bengaluru were shortlisted to present their ideas.

Amar Sapra, Chairperson of the EPGP, encouraged the students to become entrepreneurs and said, “To be successful in a new venture, entrepreneurs not only need a good business idea, but they also need plenty of luck. Some succeed in their first attempt, but many fail a few times before they succeed. This is why two qualities necessary to be a successful entrepreneur are persistence and resilience.

Mentorship was also provided by the IIMB students who helped prepare the pitch for pursuing their entrepreneurial ideas. Participants gave their presentation on identifying a problem, defining potential customers, developing a financial plan, planning for scaling, and creating a launch strategy.

Abhinav, a participant, said, “Coming to IIMB for this programme has been an enriching experience. The mentorship and support helped us to refine our pitches and provided us with the direction to create a sustainable business model in the future.“

The results will be announced in the first week of August. The grand finale will take place on “Prayaas Day,” tentatively scheduled for February 2025. On this day, the final 10 applications will be judged by IIMB professors and industry leaders, who will evaluate the business models and provide feedback, the release added.