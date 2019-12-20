IIMB tells students not to protest

The management of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, sent an email to its students on Friday morning stating that "no form of protest or congregation of people with placards or sign boards shall be allowed within the campus" as long as Section 144 is in place. The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the institute, in the email, said that this was conveyed to them by the jurisdictional police authorities.

However, students found innovative ways to express themselves. They placed slippers and placards outside the campus for the second consecutive day. Others, inspired by the anti-Emergency protests in 1975-77, carried blank posters.

“We are technically not protesting, but we hope our message comes out loud and clear,” they said.

Several students expressed unhappiness with the IIMB’s decision to “clamp down on protests under pressure”.

The mail stated: “It has also been clarified that a campus which is accessible to the public is also within the area of the application of the order, and that the violation of which shall give rise to various punishable offences."

The student body president said there were fewer students at the protest on Friday as compared to Thursday after the email was sent.