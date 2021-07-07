IIMB students to host start-up contest

Aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups will be able to compete for additional funding and expertise in a contest that will be hosted by the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). Called ‘‘Bzzwings’, it is one of largest competitions in the country, IIMB said in a press release. It will be held in July and August 2021.

Ten start-up teams will be shortlisted from across the country and will get the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of investors and judges who are part of the NSRCEL, an early stage start-up incubator. Winners of Bzzwings will be awarded ₹5 lakh, and the finalist teams will get funding and incubation opportunities at NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIMB.

The registration process for the event is under way and round 1 will be the eliminator. The deadline for teams to submit their business plan is July 12. The release also added that 10 teams shortlisted in Round 1 will receive mentoring sessions for 20 days before they pitch their plans to the panel to compete for the cash awards. The final competition will be conducted during Eximius - the annual e-summit of IIMB, which will be held on August 21 and 22, 2021.

Pitcher Perfect

Along with BzzWings, IIMB will also organize Pitcher Perfect, the indigenous version of the TV series, Shark Tank, said the press release. “The event is designed for early-stage social start-ups to pitch their ideas in front of top-notch investors and raise funding,” stated the release.