IIMB students bag 539 internship offers during summer placements  

November 16, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 529 students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), class of 2022-24 bagged internships in different companies, marking record summer placements for the two-year MBA programmes, the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP – BA). All the students who appeared for placement over two interview days received their offers.

Debolina Dutta, Chairperson, Career Development Services and faculty in the Organisational Behavior and Human Resources Management area of IIMB, said that the summer placement process for the PGP/PGP-BA 2022-24 batch was a great success. “This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic, and the collective endeavour ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities. We thank all the reputed Indian and global corporate partner firms, who reinforced their faith and confidence in our students by offering opportunities to the largest batch of participating students, making the placement process a resounding success.”

During the placements, consulting was the most sought after domain and out of the total 539 offers, 233 were made by consulting companies, said a press release from IIMB. While Accenture made 41 offers, McKinsey and Company made 22 offers and Bain and Company made 20 offers. Tata Consultancy Services, Boston Consulting Group, and Kearney were among the top recruiters.

Other recruitments happened in the fields of Information Technology, e-Commerce and Operations, Finance, General Management, Sales and Marketing, and Analytics. “Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year, to 22, with the major recruiters being American Express (6), Kotak Mahindra Business Analytics (3), D.E. Shaw (2), EXL Service (2), and others (9)”, the release said.