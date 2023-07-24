July 24, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old Post Graduate Programme (PGP) student of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), passed away on July 23 due to cardiac arrest. Ayush Gupta was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.

He was a graduate of BITS Pilani (2017). He was pursuing his MBA at IIMB, and had completed his summer internship.

According to IIMB, Ayush was popular among his classmates, and had worked closely with the alumni of the institute. There will be no classes and exams on Monday July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT