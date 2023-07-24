ADVERTISEMENT

IIMB second-year PGP student dies of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru

July 24, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ayush is a graduate of BITS Pilani (2017)

The Hindu Bureau

The 27-year-old student was pursuing his MBA at IIMB, and had completed his summer internship.

A 27-year-old Post Graduate Programme (PGP) student of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), passed away on July 23 due to cardiac arrest. Ayush Gupta was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.

He was a graduate of BITS Pilani (2017). He was pursuing his MBA at IIMB, and had completed his summer internship.

According to IIMB, Ayush was popular among his classmates, and had worked closely with the alumni of the institute. There will be no classes and exams on Monday July 24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US