IIMB second-year PGP student dies of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru

Ayush is a graduate of BITS Pilani (2017)

July 24, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 27-year-old student was pursuing his MBA at IIMB, and had completed his summer internship.

A 27-year-old Post Graduate Programme (PGP) student of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), passed away on July 23 due to cardiac arrest. Ayush Gupta was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.

He was a graduate of BITS Pilani (2017). He was pursuing his MBA at IIMB, and had completed his summer internship.

According to IIMB, Ayush was popular among his classmates, and had worked closely with the alumni of the institute. There will be no classes and exams on Monday July 24.

