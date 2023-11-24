IIMB reflects the essence of Old Bengaluru, says Yaduveer Wadiyar 

November 24, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Bengaluru

“Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), through its campus, infrastructure, and ambience, truly reflects the essence of old Bengaluru, the city that once was. IIMB is not just about academics. Institutions like these, through their nation-building and other impactful activities, go a long way in promoting the state of Karnataka,” said Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the Mysore Royal family while talking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at IIMB on Thursday.

The celebrations on the IIMB campus also included the inauguration of IIMB Golden Folklore Festival, which was inaugurated by noted music composer and performer, Praveen D. Rao.

There were also several competitions organised for the day while a book titled ‘Learn Kannada through English’ was handed out to the non-Kannada speaking staff members at IIMB.

