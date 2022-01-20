IIMB hands over equipment worth ₹20 lakh to Kodichikkanahalli PHC

This is as part of CSR to help healthcare facility upgrade medical infrastructure

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) handed over medical supplies and equipment worth ₹20 lakh to the Kodichikkanahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC).

According to a press release here, the supplies and equipment were handed over to the PHC as part of the institute’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity to support the public healthcare facility in upgrading its medical infrastructure.

“This PHC is in closest proximity to IIMB and this effort is to help the community in the vicinity of the institute,” said Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

IIMB’s Dean (Administration) Rajendra K. Bandi said the medical team from Kodichikkanahalli PHC has been very proactive and helped the institute by conducting over 4,000 RT-PCR tests, besides holding a vaccination camp.

Prof. Krishnan said IIMB’s Resident Medical Officer Ravikumar K.R. and Prof. Bandi had visited the Kodichikkanahalli PHC and held discussions with the medical officer at the PHC and his team. Subsequently, the PHC submitted a list of required medical equipment and supplies. “The proposal was placed before the IIMB Board by the COVID Management Steering Committee and the spend was approved,” he said.