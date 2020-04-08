Bengaluru

IIMB gets new director; to take charge on July 31

The Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has appointed Rishikesha T. Krishnan as the next director of the institute. He is scheduled to assume office on July 31, following the superannuation of G. Raghuram, the current director.

Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, said, “As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology.”

Responding to the appointment, Mr. Krishnan said it is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution.

