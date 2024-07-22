GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIMB becomes latest institution to host Mitti Cafe run and managed by persons with disabilities

Published - July 22, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Mitti Cafe team at IIM Bangalore.

The Mitti Cafe team at IIM Bangalore. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday became the latest to host the NSRCEL-incubated Mitti Cafe, run and managed by persons with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, on the institute campus. Currently, over 35 such cafes are being operated in institutions and public spaces, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Supreme Court of India. 

The cafe inauguration was followed by cultural performances by persons with disabilities and concluded with the national anthem performed in sign language.

Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB, welcomed the venture, promising a supportive environment for it to function successfully. “Mitti Cafe is a pioneering initiative working towards economic independence and dignity for persons with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, and persons from other vulnerable communities. This will be an important testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion on campus,” he said.

The Mitti Cafe team at IIM Bangalore.

The Mitti Cafe team at IIM Bangalore. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Alina Alam, CEO and founder, Mitti Cafe, said: “We are thankful to IIM Bangalore and our donor Arcesium who have helped us open the cafe in such a prestigious institution, which will help us send a strong message of inclusion to the public at large and sensitise them to the lives of persons with disabilities. We are excited about the economic and social opportunities the cafe presents to our staff. The event holds immense emotional significance for us, as Mitti’s journey began at NSRCEL. My heartfelt thanks to NSRCEL for the selfless mentorship and guidance which has brought us to this momentous occasion.”

Swati Dokania, COO and Director, Mitti Cafe, said:“To be able to run a cafe managed by persons with disabilities at the iconic IIM Bangalore campus will send a very strong message around diversity and inclusion to the community, especially the youth who have the potential to fuel and accelerate the movement of inclusion.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.