IIMB becomes latest institution to host Mitti Cafe run and managed by persons with disabilities

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday became the latest to host the NSRCEL-incubated Mitti Cafe, run and managed by persons with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, on the institute campus. Currently, over 35 such cafes are being operated in institutions and public spaces, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Supreme Court of India.

The cafe inauguration was followed by cultural performances by persons with disabilities and concluded with the national anthem performed in sign language.

Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB, welcomed the venture, promising a supportive environment for it to function successfully. “Mitti Cafe is a pioneering initiative working towards economic independence and dignity for persons with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, and persons from other vulnerable communities. This will be an important testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion on campus,” he said.

Alina Alam, CEO and founder, Mitti Cafe, said: “We are thankful to IIM Bangalore and our donor Arcesium who have helped us open the cafe in such a prestigious institution, which will help us send a strong message of inclusion to the public at large and sensitise them to the lives of persons with disabilities. We are excited about the economic and social opportunities the cafe presents to our staff. The event holds immense emotional significance for us, as Mitti’s journey began at NSRCEL. My heartfelt thanks to NSRCEL for the selfless mentorship and guidance which has brought us to this momentous occasion.”

Swati Dokania, COO and Director, Mitti Cafe, said:“To be able to run a cafe managed by persons with disabilities at the iconic IIM Bangalore campus will send a very strong message around diversity and inclusion to the community, especially the youth who have the potential to fuel and accelerate the movement of inclusion.”