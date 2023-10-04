IIMB Bangalore excels in QS Rankings for 2024

October 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

Two MBA programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) have been ranked in the Global Top 50 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management has moved up three places from last year to secure the 47th rank. The two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management has secured 32nd rank this year. IIMB figured amongst the top 14.8% globally out of 318 programmes ranked by QA, this year, the institute said in a release said.