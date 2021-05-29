IIMB Alumni Association pledges to donate one lakh vaccines

Bengaluru

29 May 2021 21:58 IST

Alumni of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), have pledged their support to donate one lakh vaccines to the country’s urban and rural poor. This is part of their initiative, ‘Donate a Vaccine’, launched on Saturday at a virtual edition of IIMBueX, a leadership conclave organised by the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association (IIMBAA).

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was one of the speakers at the event, lauded the efforts. “This initiative comes at the right time and such an effort from the alumni of IIMB can be emulated. It is something every institution in India can learn from,” she said. “We must all join hands to deliver a three-pronged approach of ‘rebooting, re-imagining, and reconnecting’ India, and that technology will play a bigger role, now more than ever.”

IIMB Director Rishikesha Krishnan said the initiative would help one lakh underprivileged people in India get free and fast access to vaccines. Narayana Health founder Devi Shetty, who chairs the IIMB Board of Governors, also hailed the move, given that “more than 70% of India’s non-formal workforce is out of jobs”. He has been appointed by the State government to head the task force to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising