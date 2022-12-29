ADVERTISEMENT

IIM Bangalore launches new logo to mark golden jubilee

December 29, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The commencement of the academic year 2023 will mark the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)

The Hindu Bureau

The commencement of the academic year 2023 will mark the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). | Photo Credit: File Photo

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has unveiled a new logo to commemorate its golden jubilee year.

Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, who launched the logo, said, “This is a very important landmark as we proceed towards the golden jubilee celebrations. We have a very exciting calendar of events outlined for the next year, and this will give us an opportunity to both look back at what we have done in the past, as well as think carefully about what we will do in the future.”  

The commencement of the academic year 2023 will mark the beginning of the celebrations. Global theme-based research seminars, conferences, workshops, alumni-led activities, student-driven fests and more will also be organised as part of the celebrations.

