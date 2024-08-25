IIM-B to set up India’s first Global Centre of Excellence on Private Equity and Venture Capital

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with alumnus Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors Pvt Ltd., to set up the country’s first Global Centre of Excellence on Private Equity and Venture Capital on IIM-Bangalore campus, on Sunday, August 25. The Centre will be named after investment banker Tony James. The Centre aims to be a global thought leader for research in all matters relating to private equity and venture capital, IIM-B said in a statement released on Sunday.

“This is the single largest ever contribution from an alumnus and we are grateful to Mathew Cyriac not just for his generous support but for his extreme thoughtfulness in contributing to the naming of four classrooms on campus after faculty who taught his batch, and for his clarity in setting up scholarships for postgraduate programmes and PhD students,” said Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, at the MoU exchange on Sunday. Mr. Cyriac is an alumnus of the postgraduate programme class of 1994.

“The mission is to create an ecosystem wherein academics, practitioners, and regulators collaborate to develop and nurture world-class private equity and venture capital talent. The first-of-its-kind Centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, education, and industry collaboration in the field of PEVC, where students will connect with industry leaders, gain hands-on insights, and explore the latest trends in PEVC,” IIM-B said in a statement.

