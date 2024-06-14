IIJNM to no longer offer programmes in journalism

After 24 years of teaching, the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) in Bengaluru will no longer be offering its programmes in journalism. The decision comes after the institute failed to receive enough admissions for the upcoming academic year.

In an email sent to the candidates who had applied, the institute said, “The management of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) regrets to inform you that we will no longer offer programmes in journalism. This decision was reached as the number of applicants so far this year is far below what is needed for a viable programme.”

According to sources in the management, the institute decided to stop conducting classes this time to avoid financial losses. “The recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme,” said Kanchan Kaur, Dean, IIJNM.

The IIJNM has also informed those who had paid their admission fees (from the new batch) that a refund will be initiated within 10 days. “Without waiting for the planned start of the course this year on July 22, 2024, we are giving you notice of closing down our beloved institution. We recognise it might pose some difficulty for you, but we have no other choice,” the email the applicants received stated. The institute has sought the bank account details of such applicants.

The institute neither disclosed the number of applications they received this year nor the number of applications they needed to keep the programmes running. While no courses will be taught at the institute this year, Ms. Kaur said the IIJNM’s future remains uncertain.

Alumni members took to social media to express disappointment about the institute’s closing.

