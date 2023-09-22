IIIT-Bangalore receives ‘Green University Award 2023’

September 22, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) has been awarded the ‘Green University Award 2023’ during the seventh NYC Green School Conference held in New York.

The award was received by Mr. Udaya Hegde, a Governing Body Member and Alumni of IIIT-Bangalore, on behalf of the entire IIIT-Bangalore campus community.

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-Bangalore, said “IIIT-Bangalore’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond the campus, as we encourage the student community in green initiatives such as tree planting campaigns, marathons to promote environmental conservation and to donate their used apparel and footwear to those in need.”

The nine-acre campus, home to over 1500 students, faculty, staff, and others, boasts an expansive 41 per cent green space. It comprises 487 trees of 60 species, ponds, and other vegetation which nurture a teeming biodiversity.

The campus has been designed to maximise natural light and reduce the need for artificial lighting and fans.

The institute harnesses solar power to meet 40 per cent of its energy needs, with a 500KVA solar plant producing approximately 0.7 million KWH of solar power annually.

The campus also efficiently recycles 55,000 Kilo Liters of wastewater annually, meeting 50 per cent of its water requirements and collects rooftop rainwater to meet an additional 10%.

With regards to waste management, the institute claims 100 per cent waste segregation at the source, operates a bio-gas plant, and composts wet and garden waste in-house, significantly reducing landfill waste.

“In addition to the environmental initiatives, IIIT-Bangalore has embraced digital technologies to reduce paper usage and actively promote academic book swapping among students, contributing to a sustainable academic ecosystem,” said Jagadish Patil, Chief Administration Officer, IIIT-Bangalore.

“Receiving the ‘Green University Award 2023’ underscores IIIT-Bangalore’s steadfast commitment to forging a sustainable future, while simultaneously igniting inspiration within the global academic community to embrace this noble cause,” he added.