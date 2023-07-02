IIIT-B working towards enhancing 5G-Advanced and 6G networks

July 02, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) is involved in the development of Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS), which will have immense potential to extend the communication range and enhance the quality of base stations, in 5G-Advanced and also in the forthcoming 6G networks.

In the era of 5G and 6G wireless networks and higher frequency bands, the coverage range of traditional base stations undergoes a reduction. To address this challenge, IIIT-Bangalore is at the forefront of exploring RIS.

According to the Institute, RIS technology also enables the creation of Smart Radio Environments (SREs), which can be tailored to specific use cases such as the Industrial Internet of Things.

Furthermore, by combining RIS technology with other futuristic advancements, IIIT-Bangalore envisions significant enhancements in data rates, coverage, and energy efficiency.

In addition, IIIT-Bangalore is also actively engaged in the development and design of a novel prototype for RIS-aided communication.

Their faculty, scientific staff, and students are collaborating with multiple institutes to create a practical RIS-aided communication system. This involves working on both algorithmic and hardware aspects, including the Open Radio Access Network 5G base station.

5G use-case testbed lab

IIIT-B is also leading the efforts to establish a 5G use-case testbed lab, focusing on Urban Management and Health.

This lab will serve as a learning environment for approximately 150 students and start-ups annually and will be integrated into advanced graduate-level courses covering various topics like Mobile Computing, Wireless Communication, and Network Function Virtualization.

“In IIIT-Bangalore COMET Foundation, professors in the Networking and Communication domain are actively involved in, 5G, Open Radio Access Network, 5G-Advanced and 6G-related R&D and standardization efforts, in collaboration with premier academic institutions across the country,” said Prof. Debabarata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore on Sunday.

He added that one of the important challenges in realizing Smart Radio Environments using RIS is Channel Estimation which will allow us to dimension the unpredictable wireless environment.

"IIIT-Bangalore professors are at the forefront of developing such intelligent Channel Estimation algorithms, ML-based MAC scheduling in case of Multi Input Multi Output Open Radio Access Network," Prof Das said.

332 students graduated in 23rd Convocation

IIIT-B also hosted its 23rd annual convocation on Sunday. At the ceremony 332 students graduated from the institute. The students were from various academic programs -115 graduates from the Integrated Master of Technology program, 174 from the Master of Technology program, 17 from the Master of Science in Digital Society program, 15 from the Master of Science by Research program, and 11 dedicated PhD scholars.