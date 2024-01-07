IIHR technologies help improve food and nutrition security among tribals in various States: Union Agriculture Minister  

January 07, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Various technologies developed and promoted by ICAR - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) have had a great impact on tribal areas in many States, noted Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare during his maiden visit to IIHR on Sunday.

He said that eight major technologies from the institute were selected and disseminated to 300 beneficiaries in Jharkhand to improve soil fertility and the nutritional status of people. He added that crops like Mucuna can help with that and many vegetables and fruits which are also being promoted there are helping in the improvement of food and nutrition security in tribal areas.

“Major fruits like jackfruit, guava, mango, papaya and all vegetables including gourd, brinjal, tomato, French bean and others as well as several technologies have been promoted by this Institute in many States like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, North-Eastern regions, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh,” Mr. Munda said.

He also noted that over 150 technologies were commercialised and licensed so far through the commercial wing of ICAR, Agri – Innovate, and have been generating approximately ₹4 crore revenue every year.

The Minister also said that over 100 entrepreneurs had benefited from novel technologies like Dogridge rootstock in grapes, Arka Rakshak in tomato, and Arka Prajwal in tuberose, among others.

Highlighting the contribution of horticulture in the agricultural economy of the country, Mr. Munda said that the horticulture sector is gradually turning into an organised industry.

“In India, horticulture production has increased 14 times from 25 million tonnes in 1950-51 to 350 million tonnes during 2022-23, exceeding the foodgrain production. This has been possible only with the use of new technologies and varieties,” he elaborated.

While inaugurating a farmers’ facilitation counter under a few schemes, the Union Minister also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various organisations, including the Karnataka Exotic Fruit Farmers’ Association (KEFA) and the Kalaisingam Academy of Research and Education, Tamil Nadu.

