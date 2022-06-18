II PU Toppers attribute success to time management, regular revision  

After two years of hard work, the toppers of the II PU examinations are elated after receiving their results. All of them stated that time management was key to their success while admitting that everyday revisions kept them sharp for the final examinations. While Simran Sesha Rao is the sole topper in the Science stream, there were two toppers in the Arts stream and four toppers in Commerce.

A student of NMKRV PU College in Bengaluru, Simran said that she was feeling ecstatic and overwhelmed after securing the highest marks of 598 out of 600 in Karnataka. She credited her success to her college, faculty and her family members who supported her throughout the two years. “I made a lot of sacrifices in these two years – from missing out on family gatherings to having no time to pursue my hobbies. “Now, it is all worth it,” she exclaimed. Following in the footsteps of her parents, she wants to pursue computer science engineering.

Commerce toppers said that they found their papers to be easy, although they said they spent many months preparing for their exams. “I was consistent in my preparation and mostly relied on the notes given by my teachers. I also noted down my own key points to remember important topics. To ensure I am not nervous, I treated these exams like regular exams. I have now enrolled for my B.com degree,” said Maanav Vinay Kejriwal, who studied in Jain PU College, Jayanagar. This CA/CMA aspirant scored a perfect 100 in Accountancy, Business studies and Economics.

Akash Das, 1st rank in Commerce.

Believing that concentrating on one’s ambition coupled with hard work will lead to success, Akash Das, who scored a total of 596 marks, said that planning and dedication helped him ace the examination. “Ensuring that you have a proper timetable and proper time management is a must. I studied 3-5 hours daily, and was focused completely and utilised the last one month. Right now, I am preparing for my CA foundation exam which is to be held next week. I am planning to do pursue my B.com degree along with CA”, he said.

Neelu singh, 1st rank in Commerce,

Neelu Singh, who secured 99.3% (Commerce), opted for self-study and did not take any extra coaching classes. She said that her continuous revisions throughout the year helped her ace her exams. Giving out a piece of advice to her juniors, the student of BGS PU College said, “The papers are mostly easy, if you study properly and efficiently. For my juniors, I would only like to say, study bit by bit and do not keep everything planned for the last moment. As for my future, I am planning to study BCA .” She also secured 100 marks in Economics, Computer Studies and Business studies.

The other commerce topper, Neha Ramaswamy of BGS PU College, who aims to become a CA and also train for civil services, said her 3 am preparations helped her get 596 in her exams. “Maintaining a proper timetable is necessary, and with that I ensured is that I gave equal time to both enjoyment and studies. I used to cover the topics for each subject in one day, and then moved on to the next subject,” she said.