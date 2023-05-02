ADVERTISEMENT

II PU supplementary exams from May 22 to June 2

May 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The supplementary examination for II PU students will be held from May 22 to June 2.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule of the examination on Tuesday. On May 22, Kannada and Arabic exams will be held.

On May 23, Chemistry and Basic Maths, on May 24 English, on May 25 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science, on May 26 History, Statistics, on May 27 Hindi, on May 29 Geography, Psychology, Physics, and on May 30 Geology, Education and Home Science exams will be held. On May 31 Political Science and Mathematics, on June 1 Logic, Business Studies, and on June 2 Economics and Biology exams will be conducted.

