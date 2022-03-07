II PU examination from April 22

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 21:46 IST

The final examination for second pre-university course (PUC) will be held from April 22 till May 18. The final timetable was issued by the Department of Pre-University Education on Monday.

According to a communique, the examination for Logic and Business Studies will be held on April 22, and for Mathematics and Education on April 23.

While the Economics examination will be held on April 25, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths will be held on April 26, followed by Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French exam on April 27. The Kannada and Arabic exam will be held on April 28.

After a three-day gap, Geography and Biology have been scheduled on May 2. The exam for Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness will be held on May 4, while the English examination has been scheduled on May 5.

History and Physics exams will be held after a four-day gap on May 10, while Political Science and Statistics will be held on May 12.

Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science papers have been scheduled on May 14. Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science exams will be held on May 17, followed by Hindi on May 18, the communique added.

