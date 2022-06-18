II PU examination: Dakshina Kannada emerges as Karnataka PU topper

Udupi ranks second with 86.38% of students passing the exam

Dakshina Kannada topped the score card among districts in Karnataka with 88.02% students passing the II PU exams, followed by Udupi with 86.38%.

The two districts stood at the top of the table in the previous examination results too. With pass percentage of 90.71, the two coastal districts were jointly ranked first in the examination held for the academic year 2019-20.

In the 2018-2019 exam results, Dakshina Kannada district came second with a pass percentage of 90.91 and Udupi was first with pass percentage of 92.2.

Many districts saw a drop in pass percentage. Bengaluru South was in the fourth place with 76.24%, a dip from the earlier 77.56%. Uttara Kannada also saw a similar drop, from 80.97 to 74.33% and Bengaluru North District from 75.54% to 72.01%.

Many districts saw an improvement in performance. Vijayapura, which was last in the academic year of 2019-20, achieved the third spot this year with 77.14%.

Chikkodi educational district also gained, ranking 11th with 68% compared to its earlier 63.88%, Koppal 62.04% from 60.90% and Kalaburagi 58.27% to 59.17%. Raichur improved to 57.97% from 56.22%.

This year, the performance of the Chitradurga was poor, ranked last in the list with 49.31%. In the academic year 2019-20, this district had 30 th place out of 32 in the rank list with 56.80%.