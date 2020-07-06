‘If people not wearing masks, call 100’

06 July 2020 20:56 IST

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked people to be enforcers of the safety triad – masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing. He tweeted on Monday asking people to call the police control room (100) if they find people not wearing masks. He assured citizens that the nearest Hoysala vehicle will come to their aid and enforce safety precautions.

